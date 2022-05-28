Rarely do we meet those who are genuinely interested in our good more than their own, but if you ever had the pleasure of meeting Dorlis Eaton, you would've had no doubt she was one of those few. A common phrase and a popular movie, Steel Magnolias, truly embodied all that made up Dorlis. A soft spoken, beautiful, ladylike, gentle, and caring exterior encased an interior of solid steel that could withstand anything life threw her way while maintaining the resilience and strength of a hundred men. Although soft spoken, she could blow you away with her unexpected wit and humor and never lost her ability to find joy in all she loved. Dorlis Ann Glidewell Eaton, doted on and cared for those around her. We are confident that she was offered her receiving turn of the doting on May 26, 2022 when she was embraced by Jesus and the loved ones gone before her. Dorlis was born on October 2nd, 1940 and was the daughter of Walter Allen and Sally Exie (Wroten) Glidewell. She was acquainted with hard work for those she loved from an early age. She was one of 8 children and when her mother became ill, Dorlis stepped in and oversaw the care of all her younger siblings. She graduated from Jumpertown High School and married Hugh Donald Eaton. They were blessed with two daughters during their marriage, Vickie Chaffin and Cheryl Green. Hugh Donald passed away in 1974. Again, never afraid of hard work, Dorlis continued her work at Marathon Cheese for over 20 years. As a single mother, she took the brave step of leaving this position to pursue her dream to become a beautician. She excelled and became a hair stylist in 1986. She remained active in this profession for 35 years and was dearly loved by her friends and work family at Touch of Class salon in Booneville, MS. There is not a member of her family who has never had their hair done by Dorlis, who generally refused to accept their payment, and she maintained a weekly rotation of clientele until her illness. Not only was this her profession, but it was yet another way she used her abilities to love on and care for those in her circle. Dorlis knew the value of enjoying simplicity and cultivated an environment of small, daily joys. She loved gardening and took pride in having her yard, flowers, and garden well kept. She had a contest each year with her son in law, Terry, over who would get tomatoes ready for picking first. He joked that he thought she bought some at times because there was no way she beat him every year. After the passing of her first husband, she found joy in a companionship with her special friend, Charles. She enjoyed many parts of life with Charles....so long as he left every night at the ending of the ten o'clock news. Dorlis was an active member of Jumpertown Methodist Church for more years than we can count. She enjoyed fellowship with her church members, sitting by her daughter Vickie in recent years, sharing her food with those rejoicing or grieving, and loving on all of those in her church body. Speaking of food, Dorlis Eaton could cook better than any cookbook could ever teach. She was one of the 'from scratch' generation and made everything with love, especially her red velvet cake that is a favorite of her entire family. As an older adult, Dorlis also enjoyed trips to Tunica to play the slot machines. On one of her granddaughter's 21st birthdays her gift was a trip to Tunica with $200 to learn how to play slots. Never one to 'over gamble,' she simply enjoyed the fun and comradery of it all. Her granddaughter, Mandi, recalls summers spent with her learning to fish and eating the buffet at Morrison's. Days not spent fishing were spent going out to shop, which Dorlis enjoyed until her final days. She always had an eye for a bargain! Her great-grandsons enjoyed her bags full of goodies found from the bargain store that she kept for them until their next visit. In recent months, her two daughters, Vickie and Cheryl, tried diligently to get her to retire, and had set a tentative date for May of 2022. Dorlis never agreed to this and would have no part in it. She intended to keep doing what she loved as long as she possibly could. How fitting that she continued what she loved until her hospitalization in early May 2022 immediately after she sat a customer's permanent under the dryer. Following a brief stay at NMMC-Tupelo, she passed away on May 26, 2022. If Dorlis' life has taught us anything, it is that we should handle the things thrown at us with resilience but not let it soften our kind hearts and love for others. And to do that, it really takes eyes set on eternity. We are saddened but rejoicing that her destination was finally reached with all of the rest, comfort, fun, gladness, and peace that one soul can stand. Dorlis is survived by two daughters, Vickie (Terry) Chaffin and Cheryl Green; sister Diane Ledbetter; brother Ricky (Anne) Glidewell; granddaughter Mandi (Jimmy) Deas; grandson Kyle English; granddaughter Farris (Kirk) Baker; grandson Reed Green; and great grandsons Jack Lewellen, Landen English, Sam Baker, and Whit Baker. Her extended family includes Peyton, Jaycee, and Clara Lambert as well as her Glidewell family living in Florida. Her work family includes Donna Woodruff, Sabrina King, Anna Heytens, Michele Wilson, Candace King, and Jennifer Coggins. Dorlis is preceded in death by parents Walter Allen and Sally Exie Glidewell; husband Hugh Donald Eaton; sister Lurlie Vee Galloway and brothers Durrell Glidewell, Willie D Glidewell, and Reford Glidewell. Services for Dorlis will be held at Jumpertown United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 29 with visitation from 1-3pm followed immediately by the funeral services. Pall bearers include Danny Jumper, Benny Eaton, Chris Green, Brandon Nunley, Mikel Sims, Warren Jumper, B.J. Ward, and Kent Geno. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jumpertown Methodist Church Building Fund.
