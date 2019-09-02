Edward "Ed" Andrew Eaton, 91, of Jumpertown, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home. He was born February 19, 1928 to Edgar Eaton and Effie Yates Eaton. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He enjoyed skeet shooting, classic cars, yard work, loafing and playing dominoes. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 p.m Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. David English officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. He is survived by his children, Sheena Eaton (Tim), Sheree Fielding, Lisa Wright (Charles), Eddie Dean Eaton (Jenelle), Cathy Lambert (Tim) and Billy Eaton; fraternal children, Eddie Andrews (Carla) and Debra Jones (Keith); grandchildren, Kerri Wilson, Brad Jackson, Jeffery Prentiss, Jessica Prentiss, Charlie Wright, Lindsey Wright, Gavin Eaton, Chase Eaton, Shane Eaton (Misty), Brian Donahue (Rebecca) and Tracy Dodds; several great grandchildren; two sisters, Louise Robinson (KB) and Neita Swader (Johnny), dear friends, Franklin Yates and Joe Lambert; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. We want to give a special thanks to Susan Farris for being a great caregiver. He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Eaton; granddaughter, Sonya Prentiss; grandsons, Nonan Bill Eaton and Wesley Dodds; fraternal son, Bobby Andrews; five brothers, four sisters and dear friends, Ronnie "Whitey" Keeble and Whitey Jackson. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Shane Eaton, Jeffery Prentiss, Charlie Wright, Jordan White, Keeton White and Brian Donahue. Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Bridges, Dillon King, Dallison Prentiss and Judson Prentiss. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.