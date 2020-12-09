Eloise Eaton, age 91, passed away from natural causes on Monday, December 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving and devoted family at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Graveside Services will be at 12 PM Thursday, December 10 with visitation one hour prior to services, all taking place at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Levi Garrison and Bro. Bobby Irvin will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Pallbearers will include the following, Mike Norton, Gary Roten, Brent Grisham, Bruce Jenkins and Ronnie Grisham. Ms. Eaton was a resident at Rest Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Ripley. "Granny" as she was affectionately known, was born March 26, 1946 to the late Roger E. "Buck" Yancey and Annie Ree Roten Yancey.She attended Tippah County schools and was married to her beloved husband, Doyle J. Eaton, October 4, 1946. They were married for almost 71 years prior to his passing on September 8, 2017. A Christian with a servants heart, she was a long time member of Fellowship Baptist Church and loved her Lord, family and community. She was a devoted homemaker and also retired from Foot Caress Shoe Company. During her lifetime, she had a strong work ethic and enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. She also had a lifelong love for music, singing and yodeling with her family. Ms. Eaton was a loving nurturing wife, mother, grandmother and sister and her children count it an honor and blessing to help take care of their mother and father in their later years. Those left to cherish memories include her three daughters, Brenda Wilkerson and Martha E. Grisham (Ronnie) both of Ripley and Mary Jenkins (Bruce) of Oxford, two grandsons, Brent Grisham of Ripley and Andy Jenkins (Kristie) of Oxford, six granddaughters, Raynee Lee of Nesbit, April Hobson (Jon) and Miranda Garrison (Levi) both of Ripley, Katie Jenkins of Oxford, Tanya Billington of Olive Branch, Tina Nehls (Bill) of Southaven, twelve great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, a brother, Roger Yancey (Dwalia) of Ripley, two sisters, Merle Norton and Lynn Bennett of Ripley, and a host of extended family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Carl Jerome Eaton and an infant son. The family requests that memorials be sent to Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 3680 CR 701 Ripley, MS 38663 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 5796 Shelby Oaks Dr Memphis, TN 38134. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Eaton family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.