Eloise Yancey Eaton, 91, passed away Monday, December 07, 2020, at Tupelo in Sanctuary Hospice House. Services will be on Graveside Service will be at 12 Noon Thursday, December 10 at Fellowship Baptist Cemetery at Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home .

