Dexter Hoyle Eaton, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home. He was born July 20, 1930, to Flake and Lois Eaton. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Field Trial Hall of Fame, and founder and past president of Hell Creek Wildlife Management Area. He enjoyed training birddog champions, and raising and playing with puppies. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Betty Eaton; two sons, Joe David (Cherry) Eaton and Paul W. Eaton; two sisters, Nita Jo (James) Craft and Myrtle Smith; one brother, Dan (Cathy Frasier) Eaton; four grandchildren, Drew (Carrie) Eaton, Brenon (Mandy) Eaton, Leah Grace (Jacob) Presley and Blake (fiancé Charlotte Eldridge) Eaton; three great-grandchildren, Bailey Carlisle Eaton, James Atkins Eaton and Sarah Louise Eaton; and special caregiver, Jennifer Hancock. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Hollis , John K., Bonnard , Howard, and Rhett Eaton; and two sisters, Elizabeth Eaton Gann and Sarah Eaton Hampton. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.co

