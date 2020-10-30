James "Jamey" Eaton, entered the gates of Heaven, with Jesus opened arms, "Saying O Here he comes", on October 24,2020. T o know him was to love him, he was just a ball of life. He loved and enjoyed being with his brothers and sister. When they were all together it was straight chaos. As a young boy, him and his daddy who instilled hunting, fishing, and playing baseball was their thing. Mama taught him to pray and love everyone and he did. He loved his children dearly, they were everything to him. When they were together you could hardly tell who was the child and who was the adult. We were so thankful he finally found love with Ashley and he was crazy about his Grandma. Jamey went to Saltillo elementary when he was young, then moved to Corinth were he entered Corinth High for a short time. He then transferred to Wheeler High School where he played football and did weight lifting. He was employed by Ashley furniture for a short time. Even though he chose a hard road, he knew the Lord and loved him. He could quote scriptures from the Bible that some of us would have to look up. He was our first born and truly was a beautiful soul who loved his family and friends. Those who truly knew him were lucky. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Service on Monday, November 02, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Those left behind to carry his memory are his mama, Kimberly Raines Garcia (Mario); his daddy, Charles "Chuck" Raines (Bonnie); a sister, Hailey Raines (Jorge); brothers, Patric Douglas Raines (Abby) and Makan Garcia; his Grandma, Patsy Henry and Grandmother, Judy Raines; his children, Southern Grace, Matt, Addie and Skylar; his biological father, David Eaton; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Herman Eaton and Douglas Raines; a special cousin, Brandon Brock. Pallbearers will be Eric McKinney, Tyler Trulove, Kirk Henry, Kyle Henry and Garett Etheridge. His brother, Patric Raines will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.