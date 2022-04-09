James Roy Eaton (63) passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. His greatest blessing in life was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was the co-owner of The Pit Stop in Jumpertown for 31 years, cooking steaks was his specialty. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going on family vacations, cooking for others, collecting antiques and always looking for a bargain. Services are 3 pm Monday, April 11, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church #2 with Bro. Jerry Trimble and Bro. David George officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3 pm Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church and will go until service time on Monday. James Roy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Trina Davis Eaton of Jumpertown; his daughter, Carley Woodruff (Brad) of Blackland; his brother, John Wayne Eaton (Gail) of Jumpertown; his sisters, Kathy Reed (Joe) of Jumpertown and Dorothy Dunahoo (Buddy) of Booneville; his father-in-law, Garvin Davis of Jumpertown and his beloved grandchildren, Ivy-Kate, Jack Riley and Sean Ellis Woodruff. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Janell Eaton; his mother-in-law, Bettie Sue Davis and his brother-in-law, Scotty Davis. Pallbearers are; Eddy Davis, Brad Davis, Shane Reed, Buzz Michael, John Berryhill and Terry Yates, Jr. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
