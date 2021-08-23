Joseph "Joe" Eaton, 60, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He loved to travel and play golf. He was former owner of Dixie Gas and retired as an electrical engineer from Exxon Mobile. He was an avid coffee drinker with the Houston Discount Pharmacy round table crew. Joe was a very caring person and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Eaton of Baldwyn; sister, Ruth Ann Carnes (Mark) of Nashville; brothers, Mark Eaton of Memphis, Tim Eaton (Connie) of Tupelo and John Eaton (Carole) of Fort Worth, Tx; nieces and nephews, Courtney Carnes, Alex Eaton, Lindsay Hardy and Braxton Eaton; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Marvin Eaton and a niece, Maggie Eaton. Pallbearers will be Daniel Hardy, Braxton Eaton, Alex Eaton, Mark Carnes, H T Palmer and Jerry Palmer. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from noon until 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.