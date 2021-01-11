Matthew Kyle Eaton, 28, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on August 11, 1992 in Tupelo to Mike and Jane Eaton. Kyle was a member of First Baptist Church, Tupelo and was a born again believer. He loved people and never met a stranger. Kyle enjoyed working alongside his father, brother, and co-worker, Vadrian Freeman at A1 Home Appliance Center, the family business. One of Kyle's passions was rapping as part of GFB (God-Family-Business); which will continue to perform in Kyle's memory. Kyle attended Tupelo High School, where he played football. He completed his education at Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Shelby. He is survived by his parents; brothers, Eric Eaton of Hattiesburg and Chuck Eaton of Tupelo; aunt, Joan Eaton of Covington, Louisiana; and niece, Ava Eaton of Sliddell, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Aubrey "Slim" and Dot Parker of Hattiesburg and WL and Doris Eaton. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Funeral services celebrating Kyle's life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Pastors Matt Powell and Ricky Young officiating and Randy Wood with special music. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Vadrian Freeman, Eric Eaton, Chuck Eaton, Earnest "Snoop" Lindsey, Malcolm "Smack" Crump, Madison Weatherford, Larry "Notto" Sisk, Cass McGlaun and Raul Cantu. Memorial may be made to First Baptist Church of Tupelo, 300 Church St, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
