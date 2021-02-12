Maggie Ann Eaton, 24, passed away on 2/09/2021 in Burnsville. Her childhood hometown was in Iuka, MS and all but one of her grade school years were in Anchorage, Alaska. She attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University. She enjoyed Christian ministries with young children, reading, singing, interior design, playing piano and guitar, arts and crafts, being outdoors, going to the beach, gymnastics, cheerleading, and spending time with her family and friends. Maggie enjoyed going to church and she was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church in Collierville, TN. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Bro. Chuck Herring officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her mother and her husband, Sheila R. and Frank Lojacono and her father, Mark A. Eaton; grandmother, Margaret "Evelyn" Eaton; brothers, Payton "Alex" Eaton, Colby E. Messer, Jacob M. Messer and Michael A. Lojacono; extended family, Mark D. Alred, Cartena J. Alred, Brett J. Alred and Maggie M. Alred; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bennie M. Eaton, Payton O. Turner Jr. and Laura M. Turner. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a. m. until 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
