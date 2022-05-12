Shirley Gwen Eaton, 70, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home. She was born January 30, 1952, to Nonan and Rachel Harris. She graduated from Booneville High School in 1969. She worked for and retired from North East Mississippi Community College. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Dwain Harper and Minister Barry Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 P.M. Until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, David Jensen; one son, Shane (Misty) Eaton; three step children, Tiffany (Ross) Melancon, Brent (Ashley) Jensen and Shannon (Lee) Jensen-Cantu; four grandchildren, Allie Eaton, Dylan Eaton, Ethan Eaton and Drew Eaton; special niece and caregiver, Shawn Helton; caregiver, Maria Morgan; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Nonan William Eaton. Pallbearers are Dylan Eaton, Ethan Eaton, Drew Eaton, Rusty Cole, Bert Harper and Micah Harper. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
