Trent Dewayne Eaton, 54, of the Hatchie Community passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Merit Hospital in Jackson, MS. Trent was a special man to all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of farming, friends and family that is surpassed by none. His love for the farm he grew up on and helped to manage showed every day. He had a daily hands on approach in every aspect, from caring for his livestock to making business decisions. His importance to his family is apparent by the love that they have for him. His friends, too numerous to mention were a source of happiness and respect for him. He truly enjoyed what he did in this life and lived it to the fullest each day. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle, second "Daddy" and Poppa. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11: 00 A.M. at Lebanon Baptist Church. Bro. Doc Shelton, Bro. Kenneth Harrison and Bro. Lane Finley will be officiating. Burial will be in the Eaton Family Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the church. Trent is survived by his wife, who he met when they were 16 and 17 and were never separate again. His brother, Billy Eaton, whom most people thought was his Daddy-showing the bond they had. His sisters Wayne Brumley (Billy Brumley), Peggy English, and Sissie White (Wilburn). A special cousin who is like a sister, Rita Mauney (Glenn). His sister-in-law, Gail Eaton. Special Brothers Eddie Ray Michaels (Libby) and George Loveless (Pam). "Children" that he had a big hand in raising: Marlania Phifer (Brian), Brandi Spencer, Brittney White (Justin), Daniel Loveless (Robin)- Jazmyn, Haley and Lucas, Heather Suski (Cliff)-Callie and Ellie, Scott Mincey (Skylar), Terry Ray Michaels and Late Bloomer, but still Special, Nick McCollum (Katlyn). Special friends who are like family, Lane, Tracy, Sarah Grace Finley and Miles Finley and family. Those that call him Poppa: Hannah Spencer, Hayden Spencer, Taylor Phifer, Houston Trent Spencer, Kohen Mincey, Baker Mincey, Henley Scott Mincey, Maggie Guzman and Madi Kate McCollum. Nieces, Kim English, Tammy Brumley White, and Melissa Michaels. Nephews, Randy English, David Brumley, Two-Son Michaels and Todd Michaels. Special farm employees, Jesse Huff and Charles Brooks. Along with 6 great nieces and 2 great nephews, 5 great-great nieces, and 7 great-great nephews. He is preceded in death by: his parents, Fred and Estelle Eaton. Brother-in-laws: Honnell English and Hank Gates. A nephew, Tommy Joe Brumley, a great nephew, Josh Bennett, and a Special family member, Louie Eaton. Pallbearers who are special family will be: George Loveless, Nick McCollum, Scott Mincey, Bimp Thrasher, Jesse Huff, Charles Brooks, Justin Berry, and Gary Riles. Honorary pallbearers that are just as special are: Rickie Davis, Paul Lowry, Larry Newby, Randy Hare, Fred Lancaster, RowHoe Thrasher, Chuck Follin, Stan Childs, Timmy Searcy, Dustin Lambert and Bobby Deaton.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.