Noble Billy Ray Echols 54, was born November 24, 1965 in Tiplersville, MS, to the late Ancil Earl Echols and Ethel Rucker Echols. Billy Ray departed this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Billy Ray united in Holy Matrimony to Jessie Burnett Hampton Echols on December 28, 2012. He is the father of one son, Tyshon Echols. Billy Ray received his Doctor of Divinity in 2012 from King Cross Victory Bible College and he was also a graduate of Theology Biblical Studies in 2015 from Wilmington School of Bible of Liberty University. Billy Ray was a devoted member of St. John Lodge No. 334 of Ripley, MS, United Supreme Council 33, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine, John L. Webb Grand High Court Heroines of Jericho, and Maurice F. Lucas, SR Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliated Jurisdiction of Mississippi. Billy Ray leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife, Jessie B. Echols; his son, Tyshon Echols of New Albany, MS. and two granddaughters, Tatyana and Joy Echols; three sisters; Carolyn Echols and Donna Echols of Ripley, MS. and Laura (Kenneth) McKenzie of New Albany, MS. Three brothers, Jimmy (Brenda) and Douglas Echols of Jackson, TN. Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
