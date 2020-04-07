RED BANKS - Willie B. Echols, 73, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

