Donald Orlando Edge, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 28, 1946 in Amory to Orlando "Pete" and Ethel Short Edge. Donald was a 1964 graduate on Smithville High School and furthered his education at Bethany Bible Institute earning his Master's degree. Bro. Edge began preaching in 1977 serving churches in Mississippi and Alabama and most recently as pastor for Rocky Springs Baptist Church. He worked as a technician for Canon and he was owner/operator for D&D Designs for 30 years. Donald supported Smithville High School sports and was known as "The Voice" for Smithville Seminole Football for many years. He was a hard worker and had a brilliant mechanical mind. He was an avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan and he also enjoyed dirt track racing. He was a member of Smithville Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Sweatt and Bro. Drew Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in the Young Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Dessie Maxey Edge of Smithville; one son Kevin Edge (Angie) of New Hope; one daughter, Kelli Edge (Matthew) of Amory; two brothers, Bob Elam of Belville, IL and Bill Elam of Alabama; 9 grandchildren, Jordan Steadman, Allie Hughey (Jacob), Annslie Owens (Alex), Kaleb Steadman, Khloe Steadman, KK Edge, Katch Edge, King Edge, Kaptain Edge, Rowan Pollan and Gabe Pollan; 4 great grandchildren, Braden Steadman, Brewer and Clayton Hughey, and Wesson Owens; a special adopted daughter, Stacey Pollan (Jay). He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Denny Elam; son, Ken Edge; and daughter, Kerri Edge. A special thanks is extended to Legacy Hospice staff, Caitlin, Tim, and Jessica. Pallbearers will be Katch Edge, Kaleb Steadman, Lee Griffin, Jimmy Garrett, Ray McCollum, and Ron Maxey. Honorary pallbearer will be William "Bill" Reedy. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com Memorials may be made to the Gideon's International.
