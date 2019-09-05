Billy Ray Edgeston, 44, was born September 27, 1974 to Mr. Billy Wayne Edgeston and Mary Elizabeth Jeanes at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He departed his earthly life on September 2, 2019 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: his sweet Mother whom he loved dearly, Mary Elizabeth Earl of Ripley, MS; one son, Isaiah Rowan of Walnut, MS; two brothers: Stevie Edgeston and Corey Edgeston; two sisters: Pamela Edgeston and Melissa Edgeston all of Ripley, MS; some very special friends: Reginald Jones, Lincoln Brooks, Lawanda Sinner, Dwight Hatch, Terry Crum, J.D. Rutherford, Jason Brackett, Denarial Jones, Kentrell Gibbs, and Neal Barkley; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Neices, Cousins, Relatives, and Loved ones. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon-7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.