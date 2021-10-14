Annie Louise Edgeston- Johnson, age 78, was born in Ripley on January 11, 1943 to Willie Cup and Rina B. Edgeston. She departed this life on October 1, 2021. She relocated to Memphis, TN in her twenties, where she raised two of her three children. She found herself swept off her feet by Carey Lee Johnson and relocated to Cincinnati, OH. She was a devoted wife and owned her own child care service for over ten years. She is survived by her children; Ricky Edgeston, Vickie (Donald) Farrell and Shana (William) Jones. Her grandchildren: Joseph Sterling, Ricky (Tameka) Edgeston Jr., Beatrice Cox, Courtney Cox, Brittany (Kristen) Gilkey, William Jones IV, Diamond Jones, Jasmine Jones and Rayshoun Edgeston. Her sister: Carolyn Edgeston, seventeen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021 from 12pm-8pm with the family present from 6p-8p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. A funeral service will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 am at Bethleham MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.