Rev. Sammy Leroy Edgeston was born on May 9, 1949 at 9:00 am in Brownsfield, MS to the parents of Niece Cox Edgeston and the late Roy Edgeston. Sammy started elementary school at the Falkner Colored School under the principal of Mr. Roy D. Prather. He later transferred to Ripley Line Street and graduated in 1967. Sammy confessed Christ at an early age at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS. He later joined the St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Collierville, TN. After graduating from school; Sammy begin working at Carrier in Collierville, TN. While working at Carrier he met and married Ms. Wilma Simmons; to this union two children were born. Later he married the late Ms. Forestine Roberts; to this union two children were born. Rev. Sammy Edgeston was called into the ministry and ordained. His first pastoring assignment was at Zion Chapel C.M.E in Earle, Arkansas. He also pastored Stinson Chapel and Hebrew C.M.E until his health failed. In May of 2006, he married Ms. Ethelyn Tate and helped raise three step children. Sammy retired from Carrier after 34 years. He enjoyed passing the time by fishing, preaching, traveling, and helping people in his community. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren. Visitation is at St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Collierville, TN on August 31, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS on September 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Ruckersville Cemetery, Repast at Ripley Baptist Association Building. Pallbearers will be: Rev. Donald Stone, Jr., Clay Edgeston, Stevie Edgeston, Jared Edgeston, Stephen Edgeston, Wayne Palmer, Blake Edgeston, Marcus Hunter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Line Street Class of 1967 and Carrier. Flower Girls will be his Nieces. He leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Ethelyn of Collierville, his loving mother, Niece Edgeston of Tiplersville, MS, seven children: Tyrone Gillard of Walnut, MS, Arnessa Edgeston and Kendra Edgeston of Indianapolis, IN, Sammy, Jr(Anna) Edgeston of Phoenix, AZ, Sonya Edgeston of Walnut, MS, Aleshia Dean of Memphis, TN, Jacqueline Edgeston of Ripley, MS; three step children Charles Tate, Colton Canada, and Alexis Canada all of Collierville, TN. His siblings Billy Wayne Edgeston of Ripley, MS, Danny(Carolyn) Edgeston of Tupelo, MS, Bobby Ray(Jessica) Edgeston of Pocohontas, TN, Sharon Edgeston, Carol Edgeston, and James Douglas Edgeston all of Tiplersville, MS, Martha Beaty of Columbus, OH, and Lisa(Micheal) Prather of Falkner, MS. He also leaves 19 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; three special aunts; Peggy Adams, Billie Adams-Polk both of Amarillo, TX and Betty Culp of Phoenix, AZ. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
