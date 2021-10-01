Peggy Ann Herring Edgeworth, 68, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home. She was born July 5, 1953, in Mantachie to William Erskin Herring and Louella Newcomb Herring. In 1971, she married Tommy Edgeworth, they were married for 39 years before his death in 2010. She spent the majority of her professional career as a seamstress in garment manufacturing. She was an avid fisherman who appreciated spending her time outdoors. In her later years, she became fond of traveling to the mountains. She enjoyed watching Days of our Lives, Young and the Restless, Law and Order SVU, and Alabama Football. Peggy loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy leaves behind her beloved family including three children, Louann Edgeworth of New Albany, David Ray Edgeworth (Rachel) of Vernon, Alabama, and Daniel Edgeworth, Sr. ( Amy) of Hodges, Alabama; four grandchildren, Phillip Glasco of Vernon, Brittany Ann Marie Edgeworth of Hamilton, Alabama, and Ketelynn Webber (Levi) of Iuka; two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Trey Edgeworth; two sisters, Geraldine Parker (Durell)of Mantachie, and Linda Franks (Richard) of Mantachie; special cousins, Jack and Danny Raper; special niece, Rhonda Franks of Mantachie; and numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jason Edgeworth; and two sisters, Janice Franks and Glenda Tackett. Services honoring Peggy's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues, Tupelo with Pastor Sharon Brown and Peggy's grandson-in-law, Levi Webber officiating. Graveside services will follow at Center Star in Mantachie. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be Ricky and Robert Franks, Sammy, Tim, and Joel Parker, and Matthew Tackett. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.