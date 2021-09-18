Carol Jean Murphree Edington departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after a period of declining health. She was 65. Born in the Steens Community of Lowndes County on November 21, 1955, she was the daughter of the late James Martin Murphree and Roberta Hannah Murphree. She grew up in the Columbus area and graduated from New Hope High School. On May 5, 1981 in Midland, Tx., she married her husband of 40 years, David Ray Edington. They made their home in the Old Union Community much of their adult life. Carol worked in the furniture industry for over 30 years with the last 20 being spent with Foamcraft, Inc., where her skills were highly valued. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting and watching movies but most importantly, she treasured being Nanna to her grandchildren. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Today Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Harvey Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Today all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1 PM Today and will be archived thereafter. Carol is survived by her husband, David of Old Union; her son, David Eugene Edington of Old Union; her four daughters, Jessica Ingram (Jimmy) of Kennedy, Ala, Jennifer Edington (Xavier) of Plantersville, Melissa Edington (Curtis Blissard) of Brewer and Kimberly Edington of Old Union; her special grandchildren, Kendra Ingram, Shana Montgomery, Alyssa Blissard, Jaelen Shumpert, Kylie Edington, Journee Morris and Kaleb Hysaw and a sister, Judy Brasfield (Billy) of Columbus. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, William Anthony Stokes in 1998 and a brother, Dennis Martin Murphree.
