Edith London

Edith O. London was born August 8, 1925 in Itawamba County, MS to parents Claude and Vassie Oswalt. Edith entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2022 at the age of 96.

She is survived by two sons, Jack London of Birmingham, AL and Mark London (Lynn) of Orlando, FL. Two grandchildren, Zachary London (Brittany) of Winter Park, FL and Heather Garrison (Wyatt) of Apopka, FL. One great grandson, Maverick London, one step-great grandson Brayden Gaskin and one great grand dog, Finn. One sister Bobbye Turner of Memphis TN and one brother Don Oswalt of Kenosha WI. She is predeceased by her, husband Leonard, brothers Billy and Kelly Oswalt, sisters Erna Oswalt and Caroline Young, and her mother and father.

 Edith loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, and serving the needs of others. She loved travel, reading books and God’s Word. She was a member of Eastland Baptist Church. Edith will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

In lieu of flowers donations were received at Choices Women's Clinic, 1815 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Fl. 32804

Services were at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (Winter Park Chapel), 3806 Howell Branch Rd, Winter Park, Florida 32792. and Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL.

Edith's services can be viewed at this internet link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1651629505182047

