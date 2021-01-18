Billy Jones Edlin, 83, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Potts Camp with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Tuesday 5-8 PM.

