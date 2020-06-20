BOONEVILLE -- Vernita Scharylon Edmond, 43, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Booneville Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, June 22 at 11:00 am at Wolf Creek M.B Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek M.B Church Cemetery.

