Austin Edmonds, 19, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 5, 2001 to Jermiah Edmonds and Leslie Jenkins in Cleveland, MS . He attended Lighthouse Baptist Church. Austin enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing football, riding 4 wheelers and playing his PlayStaion with his friends. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. There will be no public funeral service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his father; Jermiah Edmonds of Pontotoc, mother; Leslie (Mark Thompson) Jenkins of Merigold, MS, 1 sister; Olivia Edmonds of Merigold, MS, grandparents; Donna (Billy) Jenkins of Fulton, Carolyn Sellars of Booneville, John (Donna) Thompson of Leland, MS, and Jackie (Tammy) Edmonds of Yazoo City, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

