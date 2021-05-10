Mrs. Charlene Wood Edmondson, after a long, blessed life, departed her earthly pilgrimage for her home in eternity from Sanctuary Hospice House on Sunday afternoon, May 9, 2021. Mrs. Edmondson was born in Calhoun County, MS. on April 6, l925 to the late Joseph V. Wood and Ivy Baker Wood. She grew up in Dyess, Arkansas and graduated from Dyess High School in l943. She met and married George Ira Edmondson on August 22, 1954. George and Charlene made Shannon their home the rest of their lives. The two co-owned and operated Edmondson Drug Store in Shannon for many years. Charlene used her skills learned in Business School and served as Office Manager and in sales while George was the registered pharmacist. A daily reader of the Bible, she had been a member of First Baptist Church of Shannon for 65 years where she served as GA leader many years. A quiet, dignified matriarchal lady, Mrs. Edmondson was the perfect mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being with her daughters, Sue Ann and Janet and was doting, loving grandmother to Austin and Katelyn. She loved reading, cooking, great conversation and selflessly caring for others. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Chaplain Jay Stanley of Sanctuary Hospice House officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM Tuesday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sue Ann Edmondson Teer of Belden; her two beloved grandchildren, Austin Kinsey and Kaitlyn "Katie" Kinsey Foster and husband, Zane of Tupelo. a brother, Sykes Wood of Grenada. several nieces, nephews and their families and her caregivers; Kay Whiteside and Sonja Carruthers. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Ira Edmondson on Aug. 2, 1976, her daughter, Janet Leigh Edmondson Kinsey on Feb. 14, 2019, her parents, Joseph and Ivy Wood and her siblings, Oleda Simpson and Nell Couch. Her sons in law: Jerry Kinsey and Fred Teer. Pallbearers are Thomas Wayne Whitehead, Eric Kinsey, Chris Abernathy, Ricky Herndon and Mike Baggett and Mike Robinson. The family expresses gratitude for the love and care giving by her caregivers and ask that memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
