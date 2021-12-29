Lisa Thorn Smith Edmondson (42) passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, playing with animals, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. She loved cooking and serving people at her business in Baldwyn, Tom's Soda Shop. Services are 2 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Ingram Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 am until 2 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Lisa is survived by her husband, Tim Edmondson of Baldwyn; her sons, Ethan Smith of Saltillo, Colton Smith of Saltillo and Dylan Edmondson of New Albany; her daughters, Emily Smith of Saltillo and Kayla Edmondson of Guntown; her brother, Chris Moody (Tina) of Furrs and her sisters, Angela Hankins of Plantersville, Jennifer Simmons of Pontotoc and Dena Waldo of Saltillo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Thorn and Linda Bradford and her niece, Halee Moody. Pallbearers are; Jason Chism, Benny Lytal, Ricky Tapp, Jerry Whitehead, Mitch Harris, Jason McKay, Lanny Shelley and Reed Rinehart. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
