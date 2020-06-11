Carol Jean Edwards, 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo. Born on January 3, 1952, she was a daughter of the late James Herman Edwards and Jean Glasgow Edwards. Carol grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School with the class of 1969. An independent and driven woman, she worked for Phillips Manufacturing (formerly Day Brite) for many years until retirement. She then worked part time for the Daily Journal for several years in the obituary department. She had a great work ethic and was proud of her financial independence. She was good hearted and a true and loyal friend to many people. Carol marched to the beat of her own drum. She was once a member of Central Grove Baptist Church and after relocating to Tupelo she visited several area Christian churches during her lifetime. In her free time, she liked to collect ceramic shoes and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory MS with Bro. Danny Burks officiating. Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews. Carol is survived by her sister, Janice Edwards Kemp; brothers, Rusty Edwards (Stephanie), Randy Edwards (Melissa); nieces and nephews, Josh and Jonathan Kemp; Alan Edwards; Tabitha Carter; Staci Corbell; Mathew and Jeremy Edwards; Cassidy Edwards; Vince and Briana Richey; several great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Jean Edwards. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
