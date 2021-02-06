Carol S. Edwards, age 77, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at her house, surrounded by her family. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. She loved being outside and building fires. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include a daughter, Lajoy Moore (John); two sons, Barry Edwards (Tanya) and David Edwards (Pam); eight grandchildren, Liz Russell (Ben), Natalie Wilson (Scotty), Kayla Russell (Wesley), Jordan Edwards (Jordan), Hope Edwards, Shelby Edwards, Jake Edwards and Alyse Tutor; eleven great-grandchildren, Lexi, John Scott and Rylie Wilson, Cheyenne, Ethan and Waylon Russell, Luke, Hayzes and Case Edwards, Lizzy Hamblin and Ella Tutor; one great-great grandchild, Jackson Wilson; and a brother, James Stegall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edwards; a granddaughter, Rayna Moore; a great granddduaghter, Ellie Edwards; her parents, John Henry and Dallie Stegall; two sisters, Frances Lodell Franks and Doris F. Taylor; two brothers, J. D. Stegall and Willie Gene Stegall. Pallbearers will be Jordan Edwards, Jake Edwards, Ben Russell, Scotty Wilson, Wesley Russell and Donald Stegall. Honorary pallbearers will be John Scott and Rylie Wilson, Luke Edwards, Ethan and Waylon Russell, Jackson Wilson and Hayzes and Case Edwards. Memorials may be sent to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
