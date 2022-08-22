Carson Lavon Edwards, a proud native Louisianan, made his home in Tupelo 10 years ago to be near his family. After a long, fruitful life filled with God, family, productive work and a purpose filled life, Carson met his Creator from North Mississippi Medical Center. He passed from this life on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 5:29 pm at age 88. Born on Feb. 23, 1934 in Peason, La. as the only child of the late Monroe and Audrey Browning Edwards, he graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in Shreveport and completed two years of advanced education. He married Eula Jane Sales on June 22, l953, a marriage of 69 years at his death. Carson retired after 35 years as a Conductor on the Kansas City Southern Railroad. He enjoyed the life of the railroad but was most content and happy in his retirement years. A man with a servant's heart, he enjoyed taking care of the "old folks" and widows in the communities where he and Eula lived. He enjoyed the outdoors and yard work and PaPaw doted incessantly over his grandchildren and especially his great grandchildren. A Blue Lodge Mason, he spent his lifetime serving his Lord in the Baptist churches where he held membership. He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher and was active in the Gideon's Organization as a speaker in his years in Tupelo. He and Eula enjoyed their time at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo until their health failed. The family will celebrate his life at a private service in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Mount Carmel, Louisiana at a later date where he will be interred in the family burial plot. There will be no local services. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving this family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Carson is survived by his wife, Eula of Tupelo; two sons, Mark Edwards and wife, Lydia of Tupelo and James Roddy Edwards and wife, Lisa of Greenwood, Ind.; two daughters, Venita Keel and husband, Clayton of Dawsonville, Ga. and Joannna Spencer of College Station, Tx; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Chapter of Gideon's International Tupelo North Camp, P. O. Box 1073, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.