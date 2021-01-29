Clarence Edwards, 86, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Landmark of Desoto Assisted Living and Rehab in Horn Lake, MS. Services will be on Sudnay, January 31, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1:00p.m. til service time at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.