Clauzell Dennis Edwards, 65, passed away November 6, 2019 at his residence in New Albany. He was born November 24, 1953 in New Albany, MS to Jonathan and Nannie Lou Foster Edwards. He was an employee of Waste Management for the City of New Albany and a member and Deacon of Holy Temple in New Albany. Dennis is survived by his children: Courtney Edwards and Adam Edwards both of New Albany, Chaka McNamee (Sedric) of Memphis, TN, granddaughter: Elizabeth Edwards, sisters: Sandra Johnson (Andy) and Vernita Bynum (David) both of New Albany, Naomi Bailey (David) of Okolona, MS, Shelia Fiddis (Wayne) of Holly Springs, MS, Mary Buggs (Barry) of Tupelo, MS, brothers: Ishmell Edwards (Josephine) of Holly Springs, MS, Gary Edwards of New Albany, MS, Timothy Edwards (Frances) of Cape Coral, FL. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 4pm - 6pm at Holy Temple, 1107 Moss Hill Drive, New Albany, MS. Funeral Service, Sunday, November 10, 2:00 pm, Victory Life Center, 116 N. Denton Road, New Albany, MS. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, New Albany. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For online information visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com

