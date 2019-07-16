MYRTLE -- Darlene Edwards, 50, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Zion Chapel MB Church 1138 Hwy 30 West New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 9:00 a.m.- until time of service at Zion Chapel Church. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of Serices.

