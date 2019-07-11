Delois Foster Edwards, 95, joined her Heavenly Father on July 10, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30am Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with the service at 11am in the chapel. Graveside services will follow at 4:30pm in Bruce Cemetery in Bruce, MS. Mrs. Edwards was born in Bruce, MS on November 9, 1923 and graduated from Bruce High School in April 1941. She received her Associate of Arts degree in May of 1944 from Northwest Junior College. Mrs. Edwards was a full-time homemaker and later worked at McRae's Department Store. She loved sewing, cooking and gardening. Survivors include her children, Jane Nichols (Robin) of Brandon, MS and Mike Edwards (Denise) of Clarksdale; four grandchildren, Nathan Nichols (Nicki), Andy Nichols (Amy), Elaine Williams (Doug) and Alicia Cheatham (James); and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eathen Laderl Edwards; great grandchild, Caroline Victoria Williams, parents, Lester Powell Foster and Cora Cleveland Foster; and sister, Nimogene Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brandon Baptist Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice. You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.