Donald Edwards, 69, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at White Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo. Burial will follow at McGaughy Cemetery in Shannon.

