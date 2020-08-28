Dorothy Lee Horton Edwards, aged 86, of Tiplersville, MS passed away on August 28, 2020. She was born on Independence Day, July 4, 1934 to Guyton and Dott Skinner Horton in Tiplersville, MS. She attended Providence School and graduated from Chalybeate High School in 1952 and was the Valedictorian of her class. She went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Blue Mountain College in home economics in 1955, and her Master's degree in reading from the University of Mississippi in 1971. She was a member of educator societies Phi Delta Kappa and Kappa Kappa Iota, helping to organize her local chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota as a charter member. She began her career as a home economics teacher in Slayden, MS, then served as an extension agent for Perry County, TN before returning to Tippah County to teach at Falkner School, where she taught for many years. After retiring from teaching, she worked as Postmaster at the Tiplersville and Falkner post offices for 27 years. She married her husband, Claude Edwards, Jr. on March 30, 1957. She was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Director, WMU Director, Vacation Bible School Director and taught both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes for over 65 years. She also enjoyed many hobbies in her life such as making and decorating cakes, making jewelry, sewing and traveling. Mrs. Edwards leaves behind one daughter, Ruth Ann Edwards Perry (Ricky) of Columbus, MS, one grandson, Ryan Perry of Falkner, two brothers, Bobby Guyton Horton of Tiplersville, James Arnold Horton (Alice) of Falkner, two sisters, Nettie Jean Harrell of Falkner, and Natalie Riley of Shannon, along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guyton and Dott Horton, her husband Claude Edwards, Jr., one daughter, Claudette Edwards, one sister, Nellie Ruth Horton, two brothers-in-law, John Tate Harrell and Butch Riley, one sister-in-law Hazel Horton, one niece, Jo Horton and two nephews, Michael Montgomery and Donny Horton. Visitation will be Monday, August 31st at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private funeral service at 1:00 p.m., all held at Providence Baptist Church in Tiplersville, MS. The graveside service will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Wilder officiating. Pallbearers will be her nephews: Billy Montgomery, David Horton, Greg Harrell, Doug Horton, Jeff Harrell, Scott Harrell, Jimmy Horton and John Riley. All COVID-19 mandates that are in place by the state and the CDC will be observed, such as masks, social distancing and crowd size. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, Mississippi, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
