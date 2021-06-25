Earl O'Neal Edwards, 93, beloved husband of the late Willie Lee (nee: Johnson) Edwards; loving father of Ernestine Banks, James (Debbie) Edwards, Regina (Tarlochan) Rangi, Lolisa (Paul) Young, Charmane March and the late Mary, Roy and Bobby Edwards; dear father-in-law of Julie Edwards and Amy DeCaire-Edwards; passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Memorial Services celebrating Earl's life will be held on July 2, 2021, at Holy Temple Church of God, 1107 Moss Hill Drive, New Albany, MS 38652, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bishop Charles E. Ferrell will officiate. All cards/flowers may be sent to Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, 722 Coulter Drive, New Albany, MS 38652. In memory of Earl, offer a kind deed to someone in need. for further information and condolences, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
