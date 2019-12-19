TUPELO, MS -- Eddie Edwards, 95, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at his home in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Palmetto C.M.E. Church, 172 Road 752, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery, 245 E. Main Street, Verona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

