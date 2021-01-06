Harry Edwards, 67, passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 1PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 9th, 12PM until service time at Pontotoc City Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.