Holley Elizabeth Robinson Edwards, 38, known affectionately by most as "MiMi" went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on April 14, 2021 at her residence near Baldwyn. Born on May 28, 1982 in Tupelo to Paul Robinson and Teresa Cole, she grew up here and graduated from Shannon High School in 2000. That same year on June 3rd, she married the love of her life, Steven Matthew Edwards. They went on to have two sons. Holley was a loving wife and a fierce and supportive Mother. She became a "Army" wife and followed and supported Matthew in his brilliant U. S. Army career, including receiving a Purple Heart. Holley was not one to meet a stranger, making friends wherever she went. She loved her "tribe". Be it family, church or friends, Holley loved big. A lover of animals, flowers, nature and a good rain storm, she and Matthew would sit together and listen to all types of music for hours. One of her passions was cooking and she was great at it. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Anthony Copeland and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will follow in East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Baldwyn. Visitation will be from 3 PM-service time today (Sunday) and from Noon-service time on Monday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. MiMi is survived by her husband, Matthew "Max" Edwards; son, Private Steven Cole Edwards and Caleb Edwards; bonus daughter, Akira Welch; her mother, Teresa Faulkner (Hub); father, Paul Robinsons (Katherine); sisters, Casey Robinson and Charleigh Robinson; grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Robinson; grandmother, Joann Cole; mother in law, Jan Zink; sisters in law, Lori Braxton and Mandy Joyner (Wes). numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Cole, and fathers in law, Steve Edwards and KB Zink. Pallbearers will be Chase Coker, Jamie Coker, Clint Franks, Tim Jones, TJ Armstrong and Wes Joyner. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
