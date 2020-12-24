James Earl "Jamie" Edwards passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his residence at the age of 73. He was born November 30, 1947 to the late Flois Connor Pruitt and James Durell Edwards. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Edwards of West Point; daughter, Courtney Rushing (Cary) of Maben; sons, James C Edwards of Starkville, Thad Edwards (Chelsea) of Winona; granddaughters, Keribeth Rushing, Lindsey Rushing, Bella Rushing, Meghan Ramage (Austin); grandsons, Carson Rushing, Mitch Stewart; one great-granddaughter, Baylee Reese Ramage. A memorial service will be held 2 PM Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home with Bro. David Keen officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM at the funeral home. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to go.uab.edu/livertransplant. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.