James Earl "Jamie" Edwards passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his residence at the age of 73. He was born November 30, 1947 to the late Flois Connor Pruitt and James Durell Edwards. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Edwards of West Point; daughter, Courtney Rushing (Cary) of Maben; sons, James C Edwards of Starkville, Thad Edwards (Chelsea) of Winona; granddaughters, Keribeth Rushing, Lindsey Rushing, Bella Rushing, Meghan Ramage (Austin); grandsons, Carson Rushing, Mitch Stewart; one great-granddaughter, Baylee Reese Ramage. A memorial service will be held 2 PM Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home with Bro. David Keen officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM at the funeral home. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to go.uab.edu/livertransplant. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.