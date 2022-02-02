Jansen O'Neal Edwards, 44, passed away at his home Sunday, January 30, 2022. He was born on August 13, 1977, to Shey and Evelyn Edwards. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Palmetto CME Church Life Center, 172 Rd 752, Tupelo, MS 38801. Viewing will also be at Palmetto CME Church Life Center Friday, February 4, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Palmetto CME Church Cemetery. Darden & Sons Funeral Home of Amory, Mississippi is in charge of the final arrangements.

