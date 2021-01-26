Jerry Wallace Edwards, 64, went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. He was born July 27, 1956 in New Albany to the late Jack and Betty Jean Hall Edwards. He was a retired furniture factory employee, having worked at Barclay for many years, and most recently VIP. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball, fishing and running. He enjoyed yardwork, especially mowing. He was a youth minister and was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He especially loved spending time and playing with his grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 10:00a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Ingomar Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Cutrer and Bro. Clyde Pound officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived his wife, Martha Jane Denton Edwards; three sons, Brad Edwards (Emily), Brandon Edwards (Jana) and Barry Edwards (Marissa); a sister, Tina Kelly (Henry); three brothers, Eddie Edwards (Wanda), Bill Edwards (Mitzi) and Terry Edwards (Brooke); and six grandchildren: Elijah Edwards, Kaily Edwards, Izzie Edwards, Harper Edwards, Emma Jane Edwards and Aiden James. Pallbearers will be David White, Gary Cobb, Jimmy Garrett, Jimmy Yarbrough, Ed Prawl and Scottie Denton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmie Still and Johnny Anderson. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at Ingomar Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

