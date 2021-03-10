Jimmie Edwards, 75, passed away Monday, March 08, 2021, at Diversacare in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Dunlap Cemetery. Visitation will be on Mon, March 15, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Amory, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.