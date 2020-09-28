"Hey Tootie or Hey Toot", the many people would often say when we were out and about the city. Our dad has friends everywhere. Going to anywhere in Tupelo was an event because he knew so many people. If you knew him, you knew "Cool" carried the conversation, and he talked very loud. On the morning of September 24, 2020, he was greeted in much the same fashion before God said "Toot, come on home." Wilbert Eugene Edwards, Jr., Little Tootie, as he is affectionately called by his little sister Margaret Springer, was born on August 7, 1951 in Shannon, Mississippi to parents Wilbert Eugene Edwards, Sr. and Johnnie Mae Edwards. Toot accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at age 13 while his family presided in Ohio. After moving back to Tupelo, his family united with Rising Star M.B. Church. However, he also enjoyed attending Palmetto C.M.E. As a youth, his academics were very important to him as he constantly strived to obtain the best marks. His interests included keeping the score for the Carver Basketball team (school statistician) under Coach Baron and attending the Hi-Y Club (leadership club) with best friends. After he graduated from high school, he attended ICC for two years. During that time, he got his first job working for Black's and bought him a Galaxy 500. He was too cool. After college, Toot was certified as an EMT. He enjoyed the job immensely except for the terror of having to deliver a baby. With that added motivation, he later joined the team at South Central Bell as a cable splicer. On the job, he was known as Eugene to his buddies. Later, Toot was blessed with a wife, Cynthia Hall from Pontotoc, MS. With their impeccable genes combined, they brought four handsome children into the world: Davion DeShawn Wilson; Loren Eugene Edwards; Miya Cherie Edwards; and Ivan Christopher Edwards. His children got the experience of a born navigator. He gave us the love of his mother's butter roll as well as his love of carrot cake, peach cobbler, chocolate pie, catfish, and bacon cheeseburgers from Danvers. He wrestled with us, took us fishing, taught us to cook/grill, gave us the gift of gab and slick remarks, made us mow the yard, introduced us to belt with the letters GENE on it when we were bad, was openly proud of our mischief, kept our secrets, saved one of us from a den of alligators (Loren), and picked us up and put us to bed even though he knew we were pretending to be asleep. His parents, Wilbert and Johnnie Mae Edwards Sr., precede him in passing. He is survived by his sister Margaret and her two daughters Maegan Springer-Fields; Morgan Celeste Dillard; his four children (Davion, Loren (spouse Jorise Williams-Edwards), Miya, and Ivan (fiancé Brianna Dansby)); his grandchildren (Davion DeShawn Wilson, Jr., Ethan Blake Wilson, Christian Xavier Edwards, Cydney Rees Williams, Loren Alexander Edwards, Logynn Joelle Edwards, Maddox Mateo Monroe Frederick, Carson Josiah Edwards, and Hazel Grace Edwards); and his Aunt Christine Norwood (Tupelo), Aunt Amilee Barbee-Troutman (Flint, Michigan), Aunt Sarah Faire (Saint Louis, Missouri), Aunt Betty Jean Reese (Saint Louis, Missouri), Aunt Ruth Abbott (Cleveland Ohio), and Aunt Ruby Williams (Cleveland, Ohio); and several other cousins, sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Toot's Life Celebration Service will be held at Palmetto Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with viewing at the cemetery at noon on Wednesday September 30, 2020. Walk-Through will be held at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on today with online condolence can be made to the Edwards Family at www.grayson-porters.com. We never wanted for nothing. Now, we only want for him Until we meet again Papa.
