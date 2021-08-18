Leon Edwards went home to be with Jesus August 14, 2021 at The Meadows in Fulton. He was born May 27, 1933 in Nettleton. Raised by his mother Leona Gertrude and grandparents, Maggie L. and Ben Edwards he was one of six boys. He and his brothers Leroy, David, John, James and Junior lived and worked on the family farm all his growing up years where he became an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing all his life. He married the love of his life, Sybil Witt December 16, 1983 and had thirty-three years of adventures. They traveled to the Smokey Mountains and Ozark Mountains many times. Camping in the old green van with an air conditioner sticking out the window, they had a ball fishing at Sardis and Pickwick and any other good fishing hole they could find. He and his many friends fished and hunted all around the area. For 53 years he attended an annual squirrel hunt on opening day at Lost Corner where they had an all day event of hunting, cooking and enjoying the reward of the hunt. Lovingly known as "Len Len" by his grandchildren and great grandchildren he taught them how to love the sport of hunting and fishing. He showed them how to clean fish, and over the telephone walked one through cleaning a squirrel. He loved all the treats his granddaughters and great granddaughters made and bought for him. He treasured every hug and every phone call! Sitting on the couch holding hands, for twelve years he took care of his sweetheart through her battle with Alzheimer's. A kind man, Leon loved the "Good Lord" with all his heart. He loved spending time with any of his beloved family enjoying many wonderful holidays, meals (especially breakfast), going to the "Levee" for a hamburger and milkshake and just reminiscing. He was so proud to be part of his church family at Andrew's Chapel Methodist Church. For many years he went almost every day to the NMHS Wellness Center where he worked out and made many friends. He considered them as extended family. A strong hard working man Leon worked for Deviney Construction for 19 years, Evans Sawmill for 12 years and Turner Construction five years. He leaves many happy memories with his stepchildren: Mike Bass(Wanda) of The Villages, Gayle Hillhouse(Joe) of Plantersville; grandchildren: Melanie Henderson(David) of Hernando, Chris Bass(Kristy) of Southlake, Texas, Emily Smith(Jake), Nashville, Tennessee and Tim Bass(Melissa) of Cape Canaveral, Florida; great grandchildren: Ivy, Joe, DJ, Caiden, Shelby, Addison, Conner, Charlie, and Mick; brothers: James Edwards of Oxford and David-Dabo Edwards of Pontotoc; several nieces and nephews. To the family's regret, due to Covid 19 the service will be private. W. E. Pegues in charge of arrangements. All love and prayers are appreciated during this time. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
