Leroy Edwards, age 88, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at North MS Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory, MS. He was born on March 28, 1932 to Gertrue Edwards in Itawamba County. He lived most of his life in Monroe County. He was a former employee of Super Sagless in Tupelo, MS where he worked as a furniture hardware press operator. He enjoyed gardening and listening to music. He was of the Pentecostal faith. There will be a private graveside family only service Wednesday at Liberty Cemetery located outside of Nettleton. Rev. Bobby Umphries and Bro. Billy Burleson will be officiating. Tisdale -Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two sons ; Roy Lee Edwards (Victoria) of Nettleton, Robert Charles Edwards of Nettleton, two daughters; Rose Mary Kimble (Vance) of Nettleton, Regina Edwards (Jeremy Griffin) of Amory; three brothers Leon Edwards of Tupelo, James Edwards of Oxford, David Edwards of Pontotoc; 10 Grandchildren; 9 Great-Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his Mother, his wife Mary Edwards, Grandparents W. C. and Maggie Edwards, 2 Brothers Junior and John Edwards. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
