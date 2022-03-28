Michael Wayne Edwards, 60, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 5, 1961 to the late Elvin Wayne Edwards and the late Peggy Perrine Edwards. He was an auto mechanic most of his life. He loved his children, grandkids and his dog, "Pup pup". Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday March 31, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Tramel officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm Thursday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include his son, John Wayne Harris, Sr. of Fulton; daughters: Cerrow (Andy) Kimbrell and Tabitha (Josh) Holden; grandchildren: Alexis Harris, John Harris, Jr., Levi Harris, Isabella Harris, Kalib Harris, Ezra Harris, Hunter Holden, Hailey Holden, Harlyn Holden, Devan Kimbrell, Brooklynn Kimbrell; brother, Steven Edwards of Fulton; sister, Teresa Lee Jones of Hamilton, AL. Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers are John Harris Sr., Alexis Harris, John Harris Jr., Austin Johnson, Lynn Stults, Jimmy Perrine Jr. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
