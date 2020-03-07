Michael Paul Edwards, 40, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 12, 1979 to the late Carroll Edwards Jr. and the late Mary Nell Rogers Grissom. He worked at Lane Furniture for several years. He was a member of Richmond Baptist Church. He was a talented musician. He enjoyed fishing and spending his time as being a father, husband, and working when he could with his church family. He also enjoyed grilling. He was also a youth minister when he was able at multiple congregations. Services will be 1:00 pm on Monday March 9, 2020 at Richmond Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Hatfield, Bro. Derek Jones, and Bro. Jeremy McMahan officiating. Visitation will start at 5:00 pm at Richmond Baptist Church. Burial will be in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Crystal Edwards; daughter, Allyson Edwards; son, Micah Edwards; brother, Wayne (Jada) Edwards; mother-in-law, Becky Martin; father-in-law, Ronnie Martin; brother-in-law, Shaun (Tina) Martin, brother-in-law, Bobby (Heather) Martin; sister-in-law, Shanda Martin, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Floyd and Bobbie Rogers; grandmother, Bertha Kennedy Pallbearers are Adam Graham, Marcus Raper, Caleb Brown, Josh Ruth, Keith Strawn, Matthew Brown Honorary Pallbearer is Glynn Robinson Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
