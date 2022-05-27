Mrs. Pam Dorsey Edwards, 64, passed away on May 27, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle in Columbus Pam was born on February 10, 1958, in Starkville, to Bamer Coleman Dorsey and the late Daniel Dorsey. Pam owned Allure Salon in Starkville for 16 years. She loved, as she would call them, her Allure girls. She enjoyed fishing, playing the piano, and singing in church. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and friend. She married Jimmy Edwards on November 23, 1994, in Jackson. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Carl Dorsey. Visitation will be Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Funeral services will be Monday, May 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kris Hollis officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery in the Big Springs Community in Clay County. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Edwards of Cedar Bluff, two daughters, Athena Hewlett (Richard) of Starkville and Tina Edwards of Pheba: two sons, Bob Edwards (Lori) and John Edwards (Sabrina), both of West Point: fifteen grandchildren; Jackson Easton, Daniel McCaskill, Jr. (Jennifer), Wendi Dorsey (Dillon), Johnny Baucom, Jr. (Cally), Baylee Edwards (Lex), Lauren Coggins-Frazier (Chris), Holden Coggins (Tasha), Subrina Phipps (Thomas), Halie Edwards, James Edwards, Vetta Edwards Carpenter (Gavin), Preston Shotts (Celia), Dayton Shotts, Woods and Ann Kendall Hewlett: ten great-grandchildren, and her mother, Bamer Dorsey of Cedar Bluff. Pallbearers will be Lex Baggett, Dillon Dorsey, John Michael Baucom, D.J. McCaskill, Chris Frazier, and Holden Coggins. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 8217, Jackson, MS 39215 or to Enon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Robby Wooten; P.O. Box 733, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
