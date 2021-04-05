Peggy Perrine Edwards, 79, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born March 19, 1942 to the late Howard Perrine and the late Mildred Reynolds Perrine. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Peggy enjoyed going to church, playing bingo, and spending time with family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Preston Headrick officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter; Teresa Lee Jones of Hamilton, AL, 2 sons; Michael Wayne Edwards and Steven Howard Edwards, both of Fulton, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Elvin Wayne Edwards, her parents, and son in law; Richard Eaton. Pallbearers will be Steven Edwards, Eric Patterson, John Harris, and Jimmy Perrine Jr. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
